Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan will make his second career start Friday to start off the series with Atlanta, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin announced Thursday. Morgan’s only other major league appearance came June 21 against St. Louis, when he gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and giving up six hits. He was 0-6 with a 4.74 ERA in 13 starts at the Triple-A level this season.

2B Cesar Hernandez continued swinging the bat well since his insertion into the starting lineup for the injured Chase Utley, going 3-for-5 with three singles to raise his average to .284. Since June 21, he leads all National League players with 20 hits. Hernandez is batting .426 with a .481 on-base percentage in those 11 games, picking up hits in 10 of them.

3B Maikel Franco was selected the National League Rookie of the Month for June. Franco, the first Phillie to earn the award since Ryan Howard (September 2005), batted .352 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 24 RBIs in the month. For the year, he is hitting .294 after an 0-for-6 performance against Milwaukee on Thursday night.

RHP Aaron Harang was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Harang (4-11, 4.08 ERA) lost his eighth consecutive start Wednesday when he was knocked around for eight runs in five innings of the Phillies’ 9-5 loss to Milwaukee. He opened the season 4-3 with a 2.02 ERA.

RHP Aaron Harang (4-11, 4.08 ERA) was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He lost each of his past eight starts after beginning the season 4-3 with a 2.02 ERA. The latest defeat came Wednesday, when he gave up eight runs (all earned) on 14 hits in five innings during a 9-5 loss to Milwaukee. He is the first Phillies pitcher to lose eight straight starts since Jim Nash in 1972.

RHP Chad Billingsley, who recovered from a right shoulder strain, was activated from the 15-day disabled list and pitched for the first time since May 15. Billingsley made three starts (0-2, 6.75 ERA) before landing on the DL after also beginning the season on the shelf following right flexor tendon surgery. In his most recent rehab start June 26 for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Billingsley threw five innings of one-run ball and struck out four.

RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) made his return from the disabled list Thursday against the Brewers but was not at his most effective. Milwaukee torched him for 10 hits and seven runs (six earned) in five innings, though Billingsley was bailed out by his offense and did not take the loss in a game the Brewers won 8-7 in 11 innings. “I thought he looked pretty healthy today,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s struggling because he’s coming back from issues that he’s had. I thought he threw OK, but it’s a work in progress.”