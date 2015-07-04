Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan (1-1) pitched a career-high seven innings on Friday and allowed two runs, five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Morgan, who grew up in suburban Atlanta, also scored the Phillies’ only run. He has allowed three runs in 12 1/3 innings in two starts.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez pitched two-thirds of an inning and did not allow a run to score. He inherited runners on first and second. He has now pitched 13 straight scoreless innings dating back to June 12. The stretch is the longest by a Philadelphia reliever this year and the fifth-longest active streak in the National League.

2B Cesar Hernandez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single on Friday. He is hitting .455 (15-for-33) during that stretch. The streak is the longest of his career and the second-longest by a Philadelphia player this season. Since June 21, Hernandez leads the majors with 21 hits and has a hit in 11 of the last 12 games.

3B Maikel Franco had two hits, which broke an 0-for-6 streak, and pushed his average up to .299. Franco is batting .317 (26-for-82) since being move to the No. 3 spot in the batting order.

RHP Kevin Correia (0-2, 3.60) has yet to pitch past the sixth inning in any of his four starts, but he has had only one subpar effort. Correia lost a 3-2 decision to the Nationals on June 28, allowing one earned run in 5 1/3 innings. Correia has made 25 career appearances, 16 starts, against Atlanta, going 5-8 with a 4.90 ERA. He last faced the Braves on Aug. 11, 2014, and won after throwing six scoreless innings.