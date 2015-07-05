Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief on Saturday in the Phillies’ loss to the Braves on Saturday. He was charged with three walks and two strikeouts. Araujo has thrown 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Braves this year. He has 16 strikeouts in his last 16 appearances.

2B Cesar Hernandez extended his hitting streak to nine games with a leadoff single in the Phillies’ loss to the Braves on Saturday. Hernandez was 2-for-5 and picked up his 19th RBI. He moved his average to .447 (17-for-38) during the streak with his fifth multihit game. He has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games.

1B Andres Blanco got his first career start at first base in the Phillies’ loss to the Braves on Saturday as the Phillies gave Ryan Howard the day off. Blanco responded with his first single since June 12; his most recent five hits had been for extra bases. Blanco went 2-for-4 with a walk.

RHP Kevin Correia was able to last only 3 1/3 innings in the Phillies’ loss to the Braves on Saturday. It was his shortest stint since joining the Phillies. He allowed nine runs on 10 hits and two walks, with one strikeout. His ERA jumped from 3.60 to 6.56.

LHP Cole Hamels (5-6, 3.22) will be making his 35th career start vs. Atlanta Sunday. He’s 16-9 with a 3.21 ERA against Atlanta.