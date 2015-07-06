Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera was 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to six games. Herrera started the winning rally in the 10th inning with a hit and scored what proved to be the winning run. He has 12 hits in his last 28 at-bats and getting only two hits in his previous 18 at-bats.

SS Freddy Galvis was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and has hit safely in seven straight games. Galvis is batting .441 (15-for-34) in nine games against the Braves this season.

2B Cesar Hernandez extended his career-best hitting streak to 20 games with a third-inning single. He finished 3-for-4 and is hitting .476 (20-for-42) during the streak, which began on June 28. He also stole two bases and has 11.

LHP Cole Hamels pitched seven shutout innings on Sunday. He allowed six hits and struck out six but failed to break his winless streak, which dates back to May 23. He continues to suffer from lack of support; the offense has failed to score in 43 of the last 47 innings in which Hamels has pitched.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan is looking for his first win since April 17. In the ensuing eight starts he’s 0-4 with four no-decisions and a 7.71 ERA. The burly O‘Sullivan has allowed six runs in each of his last two starts. O‘Sullivan has appeared against the Dodgers only once, that being a scoreless one-inning relief stint.