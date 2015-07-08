Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jenmar Gomez (0-2) was tagged for three runs on six hits and a loss in 1 1/3 innings Monday night. Gomez had a string of 13 2/3 scoreless innings snapped. The runs were the first allowed by Gomez since June 9.

2B Cesar Hernandez extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games with a first-inning single. Hernandez is batting .468 with seven multi-hit games during the run. He also stole his 12th base Monday night.

RHP Chad Billingsley will face his former club for the first time Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Billingsley, who managed more than five innings in only one of his four starts this season, received a no-decision in his last performance, an 8-7 setback by the Phillies to the Brewers on July 2.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon earned a nod to his sixth All-Star game. Papelbon, the lone Philadelphia player chosen, has 14 saves this season and has been successful in 30 of his last 31 chances, including the past 16, stretching back to last season.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan had a rough outing Monday that resulted in him being outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the game. O‘Sullivan gave up seven runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 innings in Philadelphia’s 10-7 loss to the Dodgers. He threw 123 pitches (79 strikes), fanning three and walking two. He is 1-6 with a 6.08 ERA in 13 starts this year.