Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Gonzalez will start Thursday against Zack Greinke and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

INF Cesar Hernandez extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games with a second-inning infield single. Hernandez is hitting .451 with seven multi-hit games during the stretch.

RHP Hector Neris was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Tuesday to fill the spot of RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, who was outrighted. This is Neris’ second call-up of the season after pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings in April.

RHP Kevin Correia was designated for assignment. Correia was 0-3 with a 6.56 ERA in five starts with Philadelphia.

1B Ryan Howard got the night off. Darin Ruf replaced him and batted cleanup. Ruf went 1-for-4 with a walk.

RHP Jerome Williams allowed two runs on three hits in 3 2/3 innings Tuesday during his first rehab start for Double-A Reading. He has been on the disabled list since June 17 due to a strained left hamstring.

OF Jeff Francoeur seems to feast on National League West foes this season. Francoeur homered and drove in three runs in Tuesday’s win. Francoeur is batting .353 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 13 games against NL West opponents this season.

RHP Chad Billingsley (1-2), who pitched for the Dodgers from 2003-2014 and was an All-Star in 2009 before Tommy John surgery ended his run, blanked Los Angeles until catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer, his 14th long ball this season, with two outs in the sixth inning. But that was the only blemish for Billingsley, whose solid performance sparked the Phillies to a 7-2 win over the Dodgers. Billingsley finished his outing with three strikeouts and a walk on six hits in six innings. He also hit a batter. For Billingsley, who has been plagued by arm troubles the past three years, it was only his second start since coming off the disabled list on July 2 with a right shoulder strain. “It’s been a long road,” Billingsley said. However, the journey couldn’t have been any sweeter than winning in his old stomping grounds. “It was nice to get the first win,” said Billingsley, who hadn’t won a game since he beat the San Diego Padres on April 10, 2013. “I was able to get out there and just pitch, and make pitches when I needed to. The guys swung the bats well. We put up seven runs pretty early, and he was just trying to not mess it up.”

INF Ben Revere, who drove in two runs, stole his 20th base in the second inning. Revere, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk, has stolen 20 or more bases in five consecutive seasons.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was outrighted to Lehigh Valley after Monday night’s 10-7 loss to the Dodgers. O‘Sullivan, winless in his last nine starts, allowed seven runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 innings Monday.