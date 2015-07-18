Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan was saddled with a no-decision Friday against Miami, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out three and walking three. “I’ll take that kind of outing from him any time,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He looks like a pitcher.” Added Morgan, “A lot of pitches were working -- the majority of them.” He departed with a runner at first and one out in the seventh, but reliever Luis Garcia allowed a game-tying two-out RBI double to Cole Gillespie. Morgan also contributed his first major league hit, a leadoff double, to the Phillies’ two-run sixth inning. “I just ran into it,” he said of the hit, which came off Miami ace Jose Fernandez.

RHP Dalier Hinojosa was claimed off waivers from Boston on Wednesday then was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

RHP Jerome Williams, on the disabled list since May 17 with a strained left hamstring, was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Reading on Friday.

OF Jeff Francoeur socked a pinch-hit three-run homer in a four-run eighth inning Friday night, keying the Phillies’ 6-3 victory over Miami. It was the first career pinch-hit homer for Francoeur, who is 8-for-16 in such situations this season. “I think I‘m just stupid enough to be able to do it, honestly,” he said with a laugh. Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin called Francoeur a “special guy,” and lauded him for his attitude as much as anything else. “He loves playing baseball,” Mackanin said. “I think it rubs off on guys. I‘m happy to see him have success, because I like him a lot.”

RHP Chad Billingsley dropped a 4-2 decision to San Francisco in his last start, going five innings and allowing four runs on 10 hits, while striking out two. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 4-0 with a 2.76 ERA in eight career appearances against Miami, seven of them starts.

RHP Luis Garcia surrendered a game-tying RBI double to Miami’s Cole Gillespie in the seventh inning Friday night, on a slider. “He can’t be happy with tonight,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “but over the course of the season he’s shown an ability to throw. ... You have to make pitches. If he throws the slider where he wants to, it doesn’t get hit.”

CF Ben Revere went 1-for-3 Friday night against Miami and is hitting a major-league-best .367 over 35 games since June 3, raising his average from .252 to .297. His hit Friday was a fortuitous one, as his sixth-inning bunt up the third-base line was ignored by Marlins 3B Casey McGehee, who appeared to be expecting pitcher Jose Fernandez to field it. “That’s a play that has to be made,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said.