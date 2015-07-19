Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Jake Diekman allowed a sixth-inning run to the Marlins on Saturday night and saw his ERA climb to 5.24. “He wasn’t the Diekman I expect to see,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “I think by bringing him along slowly, not leaving him in too long -- if he has a good inning, get him out and just build more confidence -- I think he could be a lot more effective. I’ve seen him very effective in the past, and I think he’s going to be fine. We’ve just got to be sure that we keep his head on straight.”

LHP Cole Hamels, the subject of trade rumors, had his worst outing of the year last time out, surrendering nine runs on 12 hits over just 3 1/3 innings in a 15-2 loss at San Francisco. Hamels, 0-4 with four no-decisions over his last eight starts, is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts against Miami this year, 9-15 with a 3.24 ERA in 36 career starts against the Marlins.

RHP Chad Billingsley worked five shutout innings to beat Miami on Saturday night, the first time in nearly three years he has blanked an opponent in an outing of at least that length. He felt soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow, however. “I don’t really know the extent of it right now,” said Billingsley, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2013 and missed nearly two seasons. “I haven’t seen the doctor (to) have him evaluate me. I guess I’ll know more once that happens. ... Until I see him, I’ll know the extent of it.” Billingsley (2-3), who made three starts for the Phillies in May, but also missed six weeks earlier this season with a strained right shoulder. The last time Billingsley shut out an opponent for at least five innings was on Aug. 19, 2012, when he blanked Atlanta for seven innings while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Saturday he gave up several hard-hit balls but just four hits to win for the second time in three starts. He struck out two and walked one, but departed after just 70 pitches, 41 of them strikes. “We want our pitchers to go more than five innings,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “and I certainly didn’t want to have to take him out, but we’re not going to risk his health, if in fact there’s anything of any serious nature (wrong). I‘m hoping that he’s going to be fine, and just one of those things while he’s getting back into his groove. Just being careful with him.”

RHP Jonathan Papelbon was again greeted by boos when he entered Saturday’s game against the Marlins, after saying during the All-Star break that the Phillies’ front office should “(blank) or get off the pot” and deal him before the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline. He converted the save, however, his 15th in as many opportunities this season, his 17th straight and his 31st in 32 chances since July 24, 2014. Papelbon now has 340 career saves, leaving him one shy of Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers for 12th place on the all-time list.

CF Ben Revere went 1-for-4 Saturday night against Miami and has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games.