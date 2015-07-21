FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
July 21, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Chase Utley, on the disabled list since June 24 with an inflamed right ankle, is increasing baseball activities. He will go on a rehab assignment in the next week or so, according to GM Ruben Amaro Jr.

RHP Jerome Williams will be activated sometime soon, according to GM Ruben Amaro Jr. Williams has been out since on the disabled list since June 17 with a strained left hamstring.

RHP Chad Billingsley on the 15-day disabled list with an injured right elbow with the chance of missing the rest of the season.

