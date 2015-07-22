Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Maikel Franco did not start after an injured right elbow led to his removal in the late innings Monday in a 5-3 win over the Rays. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said the injury did not require an MRI and that Franco is day-to-day.

RHP David Buchanan went 6 1/3 innings Monday night to beat Tampa Bay and end a personal eight-game losing streak, as well as a string of 15 straight starts without a victory, longest in the majors. Buchanan, whose last victory came on Aug. 6, 2014, over Houston, allowed three runs on six hits, while striking out four and walking three. Afterward he learned he was being optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. “That’s never something you want to hear, but it does taste better,” he said. “It makes it a little sweeter, knowing that at least I kind of left with a good taste in my mouth, but it still stinks to go down at all.” His winless streak was not motivation. “That really wasn’t my concern,” he said. “I just wanted to go out there and continue to pitch and pound that zone. ... It’s definitely good to get that out of the way.” Interim manager Pete Mackanin said Buchanan took his demotion in stride. “He understood it,” Mackanin said. “We explained to him he wasn’t going to be happy with it, especially with the way he pitched tonight. He pitched extremely well. But he gets it.”

RHP Aaron Nola will make his major league debut with a start Tuesday against the Rays, after going 7-3 with a 1.88 ERA in 12 starts for Double-A Reading and 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. “It’s kind of right on time,” general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said of Nola, the team’s first-round draft pick (No. 7 overall) in June 2014. “We knew he’d be a fast mover.” Nola, for his part, didn’t know what to expect. “I was just taking it step by step,” he said. “I wasn’t really looking too far ahead. You know, it’s a blessing to be here. It’s a blessing to get the opportunity to pitch here tomorrow.”

RHP Jerome Williams, activated from the disabled list Monday, will start Friday against the Cubs in Wrigley Field. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said Monday that Williams would work out of the bullpen, but he amended that Tuesday, saying Williams will be available in relief only in an emergency until his start. “I probably confused a lot of people,” Mackanin said, “but I was a little confused myself, with everything that happened last night.”

RHP Jonathan Papelbon saved his 16th game in as many opportunities on Monday night against Tampa Bay. It was also the 341st of his career, moving him into a tie for 12th place on the all-time list with Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers. Papelbon threw all 14 of his pitches for strikes Monday and fanned two hitters. He has struck out 38 of the 149 batter he has faced this season, a 25.5-percent strikeout rate. If maintained, that would be his highest since he struck out 32.4 percent of the batters he faced in 2012.