Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision last Friday against Miami, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three and walking three. He is winless over his past three starts after beating St. Louis in his major league debut June 21. He has never faced Tampa Bay.

CF Odubel Herrera, a Rule 5 acquisition from Texas in December, continues his up-and-down play. He went 0-for-3 while making his 66th start of the season Tuesday against Tampa Bay, but he has 21 hits in his last 54 at-bats (.385). More galling are his continuing mental mistakes. In the fifth inning Tuesday, he failed to run out a dribbler up the first base line, and Rays first baseman James Loney turned it into a 3-6-3 double play.

LHP Jake Diekman pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday against Tampa Bay as he continues to search for the form he showed in 2014, when he struck out 100 and walked just 35 in 71 innings. Tuesday’s outing shaved his ERA, once 6.75, to 5.05, and he has 48 strikeouts and 24 walks in 35 2/3 innings.

3B Maikel Franco did not start after an injured right elbow led to his removal in the late innings Monday in a 5-3 win over the Rays. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said the injury did not require an MRI and that Franco is day-to-day.

3B Maikel Franco, who left Monday’s game after injuring his right elbow, did not play Tuesday but did not require an MRI. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said Franco is day-to-day.

RHP Aaron Nola, Philadelphia’s first-round draft pick in 2014 (seventh overall), took a 1-0 loss in his major league debut Tuesday night. Nola, the first Phillie to debut the year after he was drafted since another pitcher, Pat Combs, did so in 1989, went six innings and allowed one run and five hits while striking out six and walking one. “It was pretty awesome to be out there, feel the energy of the fans and pitch at this level,” he said. “It was amazing.” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash was suitably impressed. “It looked like he had a lot of deception, a lot of life on his fastball,” he said. “For a young pitcher, (he) looked incredibly polished. Threw all his pitches over the plate. Definitely kept us off-balance.” Nola also picked up his first major league hit, a fifth-inning single off Tampa Bay starter Nathan Karns.

2B Chase Utley, on the disabled list since June 24 with an inflamed right ankle, is hitting in the cage as well as taking groundballs. “He’s been doing things on the sly,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said with a smile. “He’s sneaky.” GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said Monday that Utley might be ready to go on a rehab assignment in a week. Mackanin said Tuesday there is no planned date for Utley’s return.

Phillies RHP Jerome Williams, activated from the DL on Monday, will start Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field.

RHP Jerome Williams, activated from the disabled list Monday, will start Friday against the Cubs in Wrigley Field. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said Monday that Williams would work out of the bullpen, but he amended that Tuesday, saying Williams will be available in relief only in an emergency until his start. “I probably confused a lot of people,” Mackanin said, “but I was a little confused myself, with everything that happened last night.”

RF Domonic Brown went 2-for-4 Tuesday against Tampa Bay, his fifth multi-hit game of the season. Brown is hitting .212 and is homerless in 31 games this season. Two years ago, he hit 27 homers and made the All-Star team. Last year, he homered just 10 times and hit .235 in 144 games.