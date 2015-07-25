Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis was 2-for-4 Friday with two runs scored and a triple and has an extra-base hit in each of his last three games. His ninth-inning three-base hit was his third of the season.

LF Cody Asche was 2-for-4 with three RBIs on Friday and put the Phillies up 2-1 with a two-run double in the fourth and then tied the game with an RBI double in the ninth. It was his fourth multi-RBI game of the season. He also tied a career-high with two doubles in a game.

RHP Jerome Williams had no decision but pitched a solid six innings on Friday in his first start since returning from rehab. He allowed three runs on six hits -- including two homers -- and walked one and struck out four. “Those two homers I kind of leaned back over the plate, but other than that I felt like I was strong,” said Williams, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list this week after suffering a left hamstring strain in June.

RF Jeff Francoeur went 2-for-5 on Friday with a second game-winning home run this week. His two-out, two-run homer in the 10th inning gave the Phillies a 5-3 victory. Francoeur has three home runs in his last five games. “When you feel relaxed you give yourself an opportunity to succeed,” said Francoeur, who had a walk-off homer against Miami last Sunday. “Last year and the year before I was always in my own head trying to do too much.”

LHP Cole Hamels (5-7, 3.91 ERA) makes his 20th start of the season and seventh career start against the Cubs on Saturday. Hamels has not had a victory since May 23, an 8-1 Phillies victory over Washington. Since then he has had a run of four losses and five no-decisions. He’s 3-1 all-time against Chicago with a 2.40 ERA.

CF Ben Revere was 2-for-4 Friday and is batting .373 in his last 24 road games since May 22. He also stole his 23rd and 24th bases of the season and is the only big league player with 20 or more thefts in each of the last five seasons.