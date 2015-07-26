Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera was 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored but made his biggest contributions in the field with a diving catch in the eighth inning to preserve LHP Cole Hamels’ no-hitter as well as the final out on a ball off the bat of Cubs 3B Kris Bryant that reached the warning track.

3B Maikel Franco was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two walks and reached base four times on Saturday against the Cubs. He collected his first extra base hits since July 6, doubling in the first and fifth innings.

RHP Aaron Nola (0-1) makes his second start of the season and big league career as the Phillies go for a series sweep of the Cubs on Sunday. Nola allowed five hits and one run in the Phillies’ 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay on July 21. He struck out six and walked one in six innings.

1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-4 with a double and home run on Saturday against the Cubs. His three-run homer in the third inning was his fourth home run in his last 12 days and 17th of the season. Howard has eight homers at Wrigley Field but none since July 18, 2010.

LHP Cole Hamels (6-7) tossed the 13th no-hitter in Phillies history on Saturday and the second in which he had a role. He allowed just two base runners, helping the Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 5-0. “Nothing will top winning the (2008) World Series, but I think this is probably on that top list, probably right under it,” he said. Hamels (6-7) threw 129 pitches while striking out 13 and walking two. Hamels combined with three relievers for a hitless game on Sept. 1, 2014, as the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 7-0. Saturday’s no-hitter was the third in the major leagues this season.