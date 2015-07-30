Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan retired his final nine batters in order Tuesday in the Phillies’ 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. He allowed just five hits and two runs in six innings despite allowing a run in each of the first two innings. “He settled down, and he pitched very well,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He only had right under 80 pitches (79), but he got beat up his last outing, and we just wanted to make sure he came out on a positive note.”

RHP Nick Pivetta, 22, was acquired for RHP Jonathan Papelbon in a trade with the Nationals on Tuesday. The fourth-round pick in 2013 was 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in three starts with Double-A Harrisburg after going 7-4 with a 2.29 ERA in 15 outings (14 starts) at Class A Potomac. The Phillies will assign him to Double-A Reading. Listed as 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Pivetta has a two-seam fastball that is clocked in the low to mid-90s.

RHP Ken Giles had a successful debut as the Phillies’ new closer Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. After allowing a leadoff single to 1B Edwin Encarnacion in the ninth, the 24-year-old retired the next three batters to pick his first save of the season and the second of his career. “He’s the appropriate guy to give an opportunity to and let him run with it,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “I think he’s capable of doing it.”

RHP Jerome Williams will start Wednesday in the finale of a two-game set with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He was on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain from May 17-July 21. After three rehab starts, he pitched six innings in a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, allowing six hits and three runs. The Phillies won 5-3. In four career games against Toronto, including three starts, he is 2-0 with a 3.72 ERA.