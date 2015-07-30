Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Jake Diekman is reported to be going to the Texas Rangers in a trade that features LHP Cole Hamels. In 41 relief appearances with the Phillies this season, Diekman is 2-1 with a 5.15 ERA. He has not allowed a walk over his past seven appearances and he has an ERA of 3.00 since May 25, recording scoreless outings in 17 of his past 22 appearances.

RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis) will be removed from the disabled list so he can start Thursday against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. He has been on the disabled list since July 2. LHP Cole Hamels was scheduled to pitch Thursday but the Phillies pushed his start to Friday night, after the 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline. Hamels is one of the players who could be traded by the deadline, Harang will presumably take the active roster spot of RHP Jonathan Papelbon, who was traded on Tuesday to the Washington Nationals for Double-A starter Nick Pivetta. Harang recorded a 4.08 ERA over 17 starts before going on the disabled list. The 37-year-old compiled an impressive 2.02 ERA over his first 11 outings before struggling with an 8.31 ERA over his past six. The Phillies felt Harang’s foot issue was leading to his lack of command. This will be his first start since July 1, when he allowed 14 hits and eight runs in five innings in an 11-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. In 13 career starts against Atlanta. He is 3-3 with a 3.59 ERA.

RHP Jerome Williams allowed 10 hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings Wednesday in the 8-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the third time in his past five starts that he did not complete five innings. He has allowed a home run in six straight starts and a total of nine over 26 2/3 innings in that span. The start on Wednesday was his second since coming back from a strained hamstring that put him on the disabled list May17-July 21. “I didn’t expect Jerome to be real sharp.” Interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He pitched pretty well considering he hasn’t pitched in a while. He threw too many hittable pitches. He was okay, he just wasn’t sharp.”

OF Jeff Francoeur was 2-for-4 with a double in the 8-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He has had multiple hits in four of his past six games and three extra-base hits in his past three games.

LHP Cole Hamels was reportedly being traded to the Texas Rangers, who agreed to a deal on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Rangers also will get LHP Jake Diekman. Going to the Phillies, according to the reports, will be C Jorge Alfaro, a top prospect, LHP Matt Harrison, OF Nick Williams, RHP Alec Asher, RHP Jake Thompson RHP Jerad Eickhoff. The Phillies told several teams they would like to receive best offers by Wednesday for Hamels. Hamels was supposed to start against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday but it was moved to Friday, after the 4 p.m. deadline for trades without waivers. Now it appears that Hamels will not make another start for the Phillies. If that’s the case, he went out throwing a season-high 129 pitches in a no-hitter over the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday. He is 6-7 with a 3.64 ERA in 20 starts.