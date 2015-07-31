Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Jake Diekman, it was widely reported, will be included in the eight-player trade that will send LHP Cole Hamels to the Texas Rangers. Neither the Phillies nor the Rangers officially announced the deal, and Diekman dressed and sat in the bullpen during Thursday night’s game against Atlanta. “I mean, it sucked,” he said. “This could be the last time I walk in here (to the Phillies’ clubhouse). I have no idea, but just sitting out there, thinking about it, sucked. ... I don’t know if I feel anything right now. Until something happens, I‘m still here. I‘m still a Phillie. I was a Phillie when I woke up. I was a Phillie during the entire game.”

RHP Ken Giles, in his second outing as Philadelphia’s new closer, yielded singles to the first two hitters he faced in the ninth inning but then retired the side without incident, repeatedly hitting 100 mph on the radar gun in the process. “He needs to hone that slider a little bit more,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s hanging too many sliders. ... Last year he had an outstanding, biting slider.”

RHP Aaron Harang, on the disabled list since July 1 with a plantar fasciitis of the left foot, returned Thursday and beat Atlanta to end a personal eight-game losing streak. Harang went five innings and allowed one run on nine hits while striking out three and walking one. “Been a little while,” the 37-year-old veteran said. “It’s been kind of a grind this last month, just being able to be out there and keeping up my pitch work and stuff. Just the biggest part was being able to run on (the injured foot). We felt confident doing the work we did in Chicago that everything was going to be good. I knew endurance-wise, as far as throwing, I was going to be OK to be out there and give 85, 90 pitches.” Harang threw 96 pitches, including 62 strikes.

RF Domonic Brown hit his first homer since Sept. 16, 2014, in Thursday’s victory over Atlanta, ending a drought of 46 games and 162 plate appearances. Brown, who hit 27 homers and was named to the All-Star team in 2013, slipped to 10 last season. “He hit a missile,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said of Brown’s sixth-inning blast off Braves starter Shelby Miller. “It was nice to see. He’s been so concerned about the outer half of the plate. I think he’s got to remember that mistakes are made out over the plate and on the inner half. He’s got to get back to that.”