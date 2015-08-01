Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, acquired in the Texas trade, was 10-4 with a 4.11 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) split between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock this season. Eickhoff, a 15th-round selection by the Rangers in the 2011 draft, was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

RHP Dalier Hinojosa was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Friday night’s game against Atlanta, and pitched one scoreless inning in a 9-3 win. The 29-year-old, who had 1 2/3 prior innings of MLB experience under his belt with Boston earlier this season, had a 3.02 ERA in 22 games at the Triple-A level this year, split between Pawtucket and Lehigh Valley.

OF Nick Williams, acquired in the Texas trade, was hitting .299 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 RBIs in 97 games for double-A Frisco this season; he led the Texas League in total bases (181) and was second in hits (113). A second-round pick by Texas in the 2012 draft, he was rated the fourth-best prospect in Texas’ system by Baseball America.

RHP Jake Thompson, acquired in the Texas trade, was 6-6 with a 4.72 ERA in 17 starts for Double-A Frisco this season. A second-round pick of the Detroit Tigers in the 2012 draft, he was selected to the All-Star Futures Game in 2014, when he went 10-5 with a 3.12 ERA.

RHP Alec Asher, acquired in the Texas trade, was 4-10 with a 4.43 ERA in 20 starts split between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. A two-time minor league All-Star, Asher was a fourth-round pick by Texas in the 2012 draft.

RHP Jimmy Cordero was acquired in the Toronto trade for CF Ben Revere. He is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 32 games (50 innings) split between Class A Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire this season.

RHP Alberto Tirado was acquired in the Toronto trade for CF Ben Revere. He appeared in 31 games for Class A Dunedin this season, with a 4-3 record and 3.23 ERA as a reliever.

OF Jordan Danks was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Friday night’s game against Atlanta, his first call-up of the season. Danks, who hit .227 in parts of three seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2012-14), was hitting .245 with three home runs and 33 RBIs for Lehigh Valley this season, and can play all three outfield positions.

C Jorge Alfaro, acquired in the Texas trade, was hitting .253 with 15 doubles and five home runs before he was sent to the disabled list in June with a ligament injury that might keep him out the rest of the season. The Colombian native, who was originally signed as an amateur free agent in 2010, was the starting catcher for the World Team in last year’s All-Star Futures Game.

RHP David Buchanan was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday to make his eighth start of the season against Atlanta. It was one of his most successful of his young career, a win against the Braves in which he went 7 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits. After opening up the season going 0-5 with a 8.76 ERA with the Phillies, Buchanan went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three July starts with the big-league club.

RHP Aaron Nola, Saturday’s starter against Atlanta, will be making his third career start as he looks to improve upon his 1-1 record and 3.29 ERA. His first career start, a loss to Tampa Bay, was arguably better than his second, a win over Chicago; he gave up only one run in six innings to the Rays but gave up four in 7 2/3 against the Cubs. The 22-year-old was named the second-best prospect in the Phillies organization by MLB.com prior to the start of the season.

LHP Matt Harrison, acquired in the Texas trade, spent the first three months of the 2015 season on the disabled list and has gone 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in his first three starts of the season. A 2012 All-Star, Harrison is 50-35 with a 4.21 ERA in a career that spans eight seasons, all with Texas. He was immediately played on the 15-day DL with lower back inflammation.