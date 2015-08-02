Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan, Sunday’s starter, beat Toronto his last time out, going six innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two. He lost to Atlanta earlier this season despite going seven innings and allowing two runs on five hits.

LHP Adam Morgan, who starts Sunday against the Braves, beat Toronto his last time out, his first victory in five starts, going six innings and allowing two runs and five hits while striking out two and walking two. He lost to Atlanta earlier this season despite going seven innings and allowing two runs and five hits.

SS Freddy Galvis continued his resurgence at the plate on Saturday night, going 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in a 12-2 victory over Atlanta. Galvis is hitting .320 in his last 27 games after batting .156 in his previous 25.

C Cameron Rupp hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fourth inning of the Phillies’ 12-2 victory over Atlanta on Saturday night. The 26-year-old Rupp, who hit a hanging slider from Braves starter Matt Wisler, made his 43rd start of the season, as compared with 62 for veteran Carlos Ruiz. It is yet another sign of the Phillies’ continuing youth movement, and his big homer is indicative of the way the entire team has been performing at the plate since the All-Star break. “We’ve been aggressive,” Rupp said. “We’re getting good starting pitching and we’re able to be aggressive. We’re not battling from behind early in games and that’s been huge. That was a tough spot for us early in the season, but it’s changed. We’re swinging the bat really well.”

RHP Aaron Nola, making his third major league start, went five innings to beat Atlanta on Saturday night, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out three. He didn’t walk a batter. Nola surrendered a leadoff homer to Nick Markakis in the first inning on an 0-1 fastball and then saw Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski dump a curveball into center for an RBI single later in the inning. But the rookie, showing some sharp breaking stuff, allowed only two hits after the first. He retired the last eight hitters he faced and 11 of 12. “He’s really calm and collected,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He looks like he really knows what he’s supposed to be doing. When he gets in trouble, he doesn’t panic. At least early on, that’s what I‘m seeing.” Maybe that stands to reason because the 22-year-old Nola had major college experience at LSU. “I’ve given up more runs than two in the first inning in my career,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve learned to keep my composure and to try not to let the other team see that (frustration). That’s why I try to stay as even-keeled as possible and show no emotion.”

1B Ryan Howard went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday’s 12-2 victory over Atlanta and has hit safely in seven straight games. He has also reached base in eight of his last 10 plate appearances and driven in an National League-best 32 runs in his last 34 games. “I keep teasing him about everybody else hitting home runs and he’s hitting singles and doubles,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He just looks like he’s gained a little confidence, for whatever reason, and I think it rubs off on everybody else.” Howard had a different take. “I’ve had confidence; I just haven’t had balls falling in,” he said. “Now it’s just a matter of getting balls to fall when I need them to. The confidence has always been there. It’s just a matter of finding real estate every once in a while.”