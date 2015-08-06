Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeanmar Gomez pitched 1 2/3 innings Tuesday night to pick up the victory over the Dodgers, his first since July 20, 2014, when he defeated Colorado while pitching for Pittsburgh. Gomez allowed four hits and a run Tuesday night, the first run he has yielded in Citizens Bank Park since May 10. He had gone 21 consecutive innings over 18 games without surrendering a run at home. “I like Gomez a lot,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “especially because he gets left-handers out.”

3B Maikel Franco hit his first career grand slam to snap a seventh-inning tie in Tuesday’s victory over the Dodgers. Franco also became the first Phillies rookie to hit a slam since Ryan Howard did it on Sept. 21, 2005 at Atlanta, and hit just his second homer in his last 33 games. “It’s amazing for me,” Franco said. “I tried to make an adjustment. I tried to go out there and tried to see a good pitch to hit, and that’s what happened. (Reliever Joel Peralta) threw me a good pitch to hit, and I put good contact on it.” Interim manager Pete Mackanin remains impressed by the rookie, despite his power slump. “He’s a gamer,” Mackanin said. “This guy likes to play. He does not feel sorry for himself. He doesn’t pout. He goes up there to do damage.”

RHP Ken Giles, who inherited the closer’s role when Jonathan Papelbon was traded to Washington, picked up his third save of the season Tuesday against the Dodgers, and the first of his career lasting 1 1/3 innings or longer. “I’d like to see him throw a few more strikes, so I don’t get as nervous,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said after Giles threw 34 pitches, 20 of them strikes. “I didn’t like that he didn’t have good command of his pitches. He’s got a power arm. He’s got to throw more strikes in those situations, especially with the (5-2) lead he had.”

RHP Aaron Harang, Wednesday’s starter, ended an eight-game losing streak when he beat Atlanta 4-1 in his last start. He went five innings in that one, allowing one run on nine hits while striking out three and walking one. He is 0-1 with a 7.84 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers this season, 4-7 with a 4.73 ERA in 13 career outings against them.

2B Chase Utley, on the disabled list since June 23 with an inflamed right ankle, went 1-for-4 with two runs scored in a rehab-assignment game for Double-A Reading at Trenton on Tuesday.

RHP Jerome Williams, looking to end a personal five-game losing streak, instead took a no-decision Tuesday against the Dodgers. Winless over his last nine starts, he went five innings and allowed one run and seven hits. He worked out of a second-and-third, no-out jam in the third, and a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth. As interim manager Pete Mackanin put it, “Williams dodged bullets for five innings.” He needed 102 pitches to negotiate five innings, 62 of them strikes. “It’s all about execution,” Williams said. “Those jams were pretty scary, though. ... It’s bearing down and just grinding it out.”