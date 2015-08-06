Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Hererra went 1-for-3 in Wednesday’s loss to the Dodgers and has hit safely in 23 of his last 27 games, batting at a .382 clip in that stretch to raise his average from .243 to .283. Interim manager Pete Mackanin praised Herrera for becoming more selective at the plate, as well as his hard work in refining his outfield technique.

OF Cody Asche returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench the previous two games of the series against left-handed starters.

3B Maikel Franco went 1-for-4 Wednesday night against the Dodgers, lining an opposite-field RBI double to right in the third, on an 0-2 pitch from Los Angeles starter Brett Anderson. “The biggest adjustment he’s made is that he’s a free swinger,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said of Franco, a rookie. “Same thing with Odubel (Herrera, Philadelphia’s rookie center fielder). Those two guys, they came into the big leagues, and didn’t realize that pitchers were looking for weaknesses. ... He had to learn they’re going to attack his weakness, and once those guys learned that, especially Franco, they started understanding they had to have a better game plan when they go to the plate, and I think little by little he’s understanding that.”

RHP David Buchanan has won his last two starts, most recently beating Atlanta 9-3 while going 7 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on eight hits. He struck out four without walking a batter in that game. He beat the Dodgers last season, his only career start against them, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits.

RHP Aaron Harang, bidding to win consecutive starts for the first time all season on Wednesday, instead took the loss against the Dodgers, going five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking five. “I was off today,” he said. “I wasn’t establishing fastball command early enough. You put yourself in a hole when you fall behind in the count. I can’t be doing that.” He also hung an 0-1 curveball to Yasiel Puig with two aboard in the first, and Puig deposited the pitch into the left-field seats to give Los Angeles a 3-0 lead. It was, Harang said, just a “poorly executed pitch.”

2B Chase Utley, on the disabled list since 23 with an inflamed right ankle, went 3-for-4 with a walk in a rehab-assignment game for Double-A Reading at Trenton on Wednesday night. It is unclear when he will be activated. Nor is it clear where he will play when he does return, since Cesar Hernandez has performed well at second in Utley’s absence. “He won’t play every day (when he comes back),” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “but he’s going to get some playing time.”

RF Jeff Francoeur hit his 10th homer of the season, a two-run shot, in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. It was also the 150th career homer for Francoeur, who is hitting .322 with a .340 on-base percentage and a .557 slugging percentage since May 4. His .897 on-base/slugging percentage is seventh best among National League outfielders and best among the Phillies. All of which should make him attractive for contenders looking to add players before the Aug. 31 waiver deadline, as should Francoeur’s defense; he gunned down a runner at third Wednesday. “There’s got to be someone interested in him,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s come up big all year.”