Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Dalier Hinojosa will be sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room for Loewen. Hinojosa pitched three scoreless innings in relief during the Phillies’ 10-8 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday. He didn’t allow a run in five innings of work with the Phillies.

OF Jordan Danks will be sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday to make room for 2B Chase Utley . Danks went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in four games with the Phillies.

RHP David Buchanan struggled on Thursday in the Phillies’ 10-8 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He fell to 2-6 as he lasted just four innings and permitted seven runs on 10 hits, ballooning his ERA to 7.23. His team scored six runs off Dodgers ace Zack Greinke, but he couldn’t hold it. “You feel kind of disappointed in yourself, a little upset because when you face a pitcher like Greinke, to score five runs in the first inning and to pick me up in the first, that’s huge” Buchanan said. “And you want to keep your team in the game. You have a chance to win right there out of the gate. So that definitely hurt more than usual.”

RHP Aaron Nola is scheduled to start Friday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Nola has pitched well in his first three major league starts, going 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA, 15 strikeouts and three walks. He was called up in July as the team’s top pitching prospect after being drafted in June of 2014.

LHP Adam Loewen will be promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the Phillies on Friday. Loewen went 1-3 with a 2.15 ERA and 11 saves in 33 games at Triple-A.

2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) will be activated from the disabled list on Friday as the team opens a series in San Diego against the Padres. The team’s longtime second baseman is in the midst of the worst season of his decorated career, as he’s hitting just .179 and was on the DL since June 23.