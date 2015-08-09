Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan is 2-2 on the road this season with a 3.91 ERA in four starts. He retired the first nine Padres he faced Saturday night.

CF Odubel Herrera was 2-for-4 Saturday night to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He is batting .375 (18-for-48) during the streak and .385 (40-for-104) in his last 30 games with eight doubles, a triple, three homers and 14 RBIs.

RHP Ken Giles picked up his second save in as many nights against the Padres. He is 5-for-5 since becoming the Phillies closer when Jonathan Papelbon was traded to the Nationals.

2B Chase Utley will get Sunday off after making two starts since coming off the disabled list Friday. He was 2-for-4 on Saturday night with two doubles and two runs and is 3-for-9 in his first two games since going on the disabled list June 24 with ankle inflammation.