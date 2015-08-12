Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera was 1-for-4 with a single with a single to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games, the longest streak for a Phillies’ rookie since OF Marlon Byrd had a 15-game streak in 2003. Herrera also has hit safely in 29 of his last 32 games while raising his batting average from .251 to .290. He hit .362 in July and is hitting .366 in August.

INF Tyler Pastornicky was acquired from Texas for cash on Monday, the Phillies said, and will be assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Pastornicky hit .243 in parts of three seasons with Atlanta in 2012-14 and was hitting .281 with 19 doubles and 24 RBIs for Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers’ organization after signing as a free agent in March.

RHP Aaron Harang was charged with eight earned runs for the second time in four starts in a 13-3 loss to Arizona in which he gave up 12 hits, including two bases-empty homers. “There were some really good pitches that I threw that were getting hit hard,” Harang said. “They were seeing the ball well off of me. They were too comfortable up there. You’ve got to establish in and I didn’t do that early enough. When they start getting comfortable at the plate it makes it for a long day.” Harang’s ERA has risen from 3.56 to 4.52 in the last four outings.

1B Ryan Howard was given a day off after playing 16 straight, with nominal 2B Chase Utley making his second start of the season at first base. Howard has 13 hits in his last 26 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Since July 5, Howard is second in the NL with 27 RBIs, trailing only Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez (34-plus).

2B Chase Utley was 1-for3 with a single and a sacrifice fly while making his second start of the season at first base and this third start of the season in the leadoff spot. He took over at first when 1B Ryan Howard was given a day off. Utley has been placed on revocable waivers, FOX’s Jon Paul Morosi reported, and could be traded if he clears or the Phillies can work out a deal with a team that claims him. Utley is owed about $4.5 million this season and has a $2 million buyout on a $15 million option in 2016. The option vets with 500 plate appearances, he has 259plus this season with 52 games remaining.