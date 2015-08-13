Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera was 0-for-4, breaking his career-long hitting streak at 13 games. He was one short of tying Cubs 3B Kris Bryant for the longest hitting streak by a National League rookie this season.

3B Maikel Franco (wrist) was removed from the game after being struck in the left wrist by a pitch in the first inning Tuesday. X-rays were negative, according to the Phillies, and the injury was listed as a contusion.

RHP David Buchanan was rocked for 11 runs in the second inning Tuesday, when he gave up 10 hits and two walks while getting only two outs. Buchanan, who retired only two of the 15 batters he faced in the second, was finally replaced after Arizona RHP Jeremy Hellickson’s second run-scoring single of the inning made the score 11-1. “Once the game started, the ball was elevated, and that’s when you get hurt,” Buchanan said. “Try to keep pitching, try to get guys out, but the ball was elevated and I had to get the ball down.” Buchanan has given up 49 runs in 49 innings in 10 starts this season. The Phillies record for most runs allowed in one inning is 12, by Hal Kelleher on May 5, 1938.

Philadelphia optioned RHP David Buchanan to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, a day after he gave up 11 earned runs and 11 hits in 1 2/3 innings. He gave up all 11 runs in the second inning and has given up 49 earned runs in 49 innings in 10 starts this season.

2B Chase Utley reportedly cleared waivers Tuesday and thus can be traded to any team, although he can reject any deal because of his “10-5” rights -- 10 years in the majors, the last five years with the same team. Utley is 7-for-17 with three doubles and three RBIs since returning from the disabled list Friday, and scouts from several major league teams have been in Arizona for the Phillies’ three-game series in Arizona. The Angels, Cubs, Giants and Yankees are among the contenders who could be in the market for a second baseman. Utley is owed about $4.5 million for the remainder of 2015. Phillies GM Ruben Amaro told a Philadelphia radio station Tuesday that Utley “is open” to a move, “but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything is going to happen.” Utley will get a day off Wednesday “barring injury to somebody else,” manager Pete Mackanin said.

RF Jeff Francoeur doubled in four at-bats and is 16-for-40 (.400) in his last 14 games with two doubles, four homers and nine RBIs. All four homers have come in the eighth inning or later.

RHP reliever Cesar Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Jimenez has made one previous appearance with the Phillies this season.

RF Domonic Brown was held out of the game with a stomach illness.