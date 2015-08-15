Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LF Cody Asche went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Asche singled off RHP Wily Peralta in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games. The 25-year-old is hitting .370 (10-for-27) with five doubles and a homer during his hitting streak, which dates back to Aug. 6.

3B Maikel Franco missed his third straight game with a bruised left wrist. The National League Rookie of the Year candidate has not played since being hit in the left wrist by a fastball from Diamondbacks RHP Jeremy Hellickson on Tuesday.

2B Chase Utley went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Friday. The veteran is hitting .500 (11-for-22) with four doubles and four RBIs since returning Aug. 7 after being sidelined with a right ankle inflammation.