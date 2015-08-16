FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 16, 2015

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Odubel Herrera had doubles in each of his first two at-bats on Saturday and has reached base safely in 16 of his last 17 games.

LF Cody Asche went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He’s hitting .367 (11 for 30 with five doubles and a homer in that span.

2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 with a double and a homer and has three straight multihit games. He has a seven-game hitting streak in which he’s hitting .500 (13-for-26) with five doubles and a homer.

RHP Jerome Williams has allowed just three earned runs in his last three starts (18 innings) for a 1.50 ERA.

