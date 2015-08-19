Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan, Wednesday’s starter, lost 3-1 to Milwaukee in his last start, going six innings and allowing three runs on three hits while striking out one. He didn’t walk a batter. The rookie beat the Jays in his only career start against them, going six innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two.

3B Maikel Franco was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with what general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. described as a “very small non-displaced fracture” of a small bone on the outside of his left wrist. Franco, who .277 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games, was hit by a pitch from Arizona RHP Jeremy Hellickson on Aug. 11, and sat out four games. Amaro said normal recovery time for such an injury is two to four weeks, and did not rule out Franco missing the rest of the season. “It’s a big blow,” Amaro said. “We want to have one of our better young players. He’s having a heck of a year for us, he’s been playing great, a pretty strong force in the middle of the lineup.” Cesar Hernandez, who has started 52 games at second base this season, started Tuesday’s game against Toronto at third and made two errors. Amaro said Andres Blanco will also see some time there.

RHP Aaron Nola went five innings and allowed three runs and four hits in taking a no-decision Tuesday night against Toronto. The rookie right-hander struck out five and walked four, his highest total in six major league starts. Nola, who has a 9.00 ERA in the first inning to date, allowed a solo homer to Josh Donaldson in that frame, and walked the bases loaded in the third, setting the stage for a two-run single by Ezequiel Carrera. “He was trying to make too many perfect pitches tonight,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said of Nola, “but he’ll be fine. You can’t make too many mistakes against a lineup like that.”

OF Aaron Altherr was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the roster spot of 3B Maikel Franco, who was placed on the disabled list. Altherr hit .294 in 55 games for the IronPigs, after hitting .293 in 60 games at Double-A Reading. He was hitless in five at-bats for the parent club last season, but according to general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. played well in winter ball in Venezuela. “I think that boosted his confidence quite a bit,” Amaro said, adding that Altherr will see some time in center field behind Odubel Herrera, the regular at that position. “He’s a very good outfielder,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “and he can play all three positions. Center field is probably his best position, but he’s a real slick-looking outfielder. ... Athough Altherr didn’t have the best of springs, he looks like a different guy right now. He’s ready to play. He’s done a great job in Triple-A, and it’s nice to have another right-handed bat. So we’ll start playing him and see what happens.” Altherr entered Tuesday’s game as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-2.

2B Chase Utley went 2-for-5 Tuesday against Toronto and has hit .484 in eight games since being activated from the disabled list on Aug. 7. He continues to be the subject of trade rumors, though general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. straddled the fence when asked about the prospects of dealing Utley before Tuesday’s game. “There’s no mandate to move him and there’s no mandate to keep him,” Amaro said. “We’ll stay open-minded.”