Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan went seven innings, matching the longest outing of his rookie season, to beat Toronto on Wednesday night. Morgan allowed two runs on five hits while striking out three. He didn’t walk a batter. It was his second victory this season against the Blue Jays, and in this one he was nicked only in the fifth, when he surrendered a leadoff homer to Edwin Encarnacion and an RBI double to Cliff Pennington. “I really didn’t try to do anything special,” Morgan said, “just stick to my strengths and move the ball in and out, front and back.”

LF Aaron Altherr logged the first two hits, his first homer and first three RBIs of his four-game-old major league career Wednesday in Philadelphia’s victory over Toronto. Altherr, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, had an RBI double off Mark Buehrle in the first and a two-run homer off reliever Bo Schultz in the fifth. “It was good to be out there and get that first hit out of the way,” Altherr said. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said he “wasn’t crazy” about Altherr’s swing last year, but that Altherr improved his stroke this season. When asked what he is doing differently, Altherr said he didn’t know. “I feel like it’s what I’ve been doing all year,” he said. “Maybe it’s a little different from spring, but I just found something that worked, and I‘m trying to stick with it.”

RHP Jerome Williams, who will start Thursday at Miami, was saddled with a no-decision the last time out in Milwaukee. He went six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out four. He did not walk a batter. He is 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season, 1-1 with a 6.38 ERA in four career outings against Miami.