Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, acquired from the Rangers in the Cole Hamels trade, will make his big-league debut Friday against Miami. Since the July 31 trade, Eickhoff has pitched well for the Phillies’ Triple-A team in Lehigh Valley, going 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA. In 22 starts this year between Double-A and Triple-A, he has gone 12-5 with a 3.85 ERA.

RHP John Richy, 23, who was acquired by the Phillies on Wednesday in the Chase Utley trade, is a 2014 third-round pick out of Nevada-Las Vegas. He is 6-4, 215 pounds and was the Dodgers’ 24th-ranked prospect.

OF Darnell Sweeney, 24, joined the Phillies on Thursday after being acquired from the Dodgers in the Chase Utley trade. Sweeney was the Dodgers’ 16th-ranked prospect. On Thursday against the Marlins, Sweeney made his big-league debut, popping out to second base in the fifth inning.

RHP Jerome Williams (4-9) took the loss Thursday against Miami, allowing eight hits, four walks and eight runs in 1 2/3 innings. Williams’ ERA this season is now at a bloated 6.10. His season has gone so poorly that this wasn’t even his shortest start of the year -- he lasted just two-thirds of an inning on June 16 at Baltimore, allowing six runs.

LHP Cesar Jimenez, a reliever, was designated for assignment after Thursday’s game vs. Miami. Jimenez, who is from Venezuela, turns 31 in November. In 81 games in the majors, he has a 4.26 ERA. In three appearances this year, his ERA was 0.00. But the Phillies designated him for assignment to make room for Jerad Eickhoff, who will start Friday’s game in Miami.