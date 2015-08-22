Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo, 24, is having a solid rookie season. The native of Venezuela is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA as a middle reliever. He has not allowed a hit over his past 10 appearances -- a streak of 8 1/3 innings. That’s the longest hitless streak by a Phillies reliever since Antonio Bastardo in 2011. Prior to this season, Araujo had never pitched above Double-A.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, acquired from the Rangers in the Cole Hamels trade, made his big-league debut Friday against Miami and pitched six scoreless innings. He also hit a two-run single in second big-league at-bat. Eickhoff hadn’t swung a bat since high school. As for his pitching, he allowed five hits and one walk and struck out five. His only major scare came in the fourth inning. Eickhoff allowed a one-out single to first baseman Justin Bour and a double off the left field wall by center fielder Marcell Ozuna, who missed what would have been his third homer in three days by just a few feet.

OF/INF Darnell Sweeney, who made his big-league debut Thursday after being acquired from the Dodgers in the Chase Utley trade, is considered mostly an outfielder but may give the Phillies an option at second base. After all, he was a Pacific Coast League All-Star this year at second. He led the league in steals (32) at the time of the trade and also ranked eighth in doubles (32), ninth in runs and ninth (69) in hits (128). Sweeney, a switch-hitter, can also play shortstop -- he has 198 games at that position in the minors. In other words, hitting, fielding and running, this is a player with tremendous versatility for the Phillies. So far, he is 0-for-2 for the Phillies as a pinch-hitter, but look for him to get a start in the infield soon.

RHP Aaron Harang, who starts Saturday, has not had a good season with the lowly Phillies. The veteran is 5-14 with a 4.79 ERA, much worse numbers than his career ERA of 4.24. His career win-loss record is 15 games under .500 at 127-142. But he was only six games under .500 when the season started. As for his numbers against the Marlins, Harang has struggled to a 5-7 record with a bloated 6.22 ERA.