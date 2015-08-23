Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff on Friday became the first Phillies starting pitcher to have multiple RBIs in his major-league debut. He also became the first Phillies pitcher since Dave Downs in 1972 to win his debut while also getting at least one RBI. Eickhoff, listed at 6 feet 4 and 240 pounds, said he had not hit in a competitive situation since he was a 6-4, 165-pound high school third baseman “with no power.”

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney got his first big-league hit, a home run. He will start in center field Sunday.

RHP Ken Giles is 9-for-9 in save chances this season. Giles, who became the closer once Jonathan Papelbon was traded, continues a solid streak for the Phillies this season. Despite having the worst record in baseball, the Phillies have been air-tight when leading after eight innings: 39-0. Giles, who turns 25 next month, was a seventh-round pick in 2011. He had a 1.18 ERA as a rookie in 2014 and sports a 1.69 ERA this season. He is averaging 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in his brief career.

RHP Aaron Nola will start against the Marlins on Sunday in the finale of the four-game series. Nola, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 draft, is the Phillies’ top pitching prospect. He has made a very fast rise to the majors and has won three of his first four decisions since arriving on July 21. He lost his first game 1-0 but is 3-0 since then. With a fastball that ranges from 93 to 95 mph, Nola is now the face of the rotation.

RHP Aaron Harang, who appeared headed for his 15th loss of the season before Darnell Sweeney’s homer got things started in a 4-2 win over the Marlins, escaped with a no-decision. Harang pitched well, allowing just two hits, four walks and two runs in seven innings.