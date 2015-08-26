Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan was staked to a 7-2 lead after three innings Monday against the Mets but was unable to escape the fourth en route to a no-decision in the Phillies’ 16-7 loss. Morgan was charged with five runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, with four of the hits home runs. He allowed nine homers over his first 10 starts, and no more than two in any one outing. “He made a lot of bad pitches,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He had been pitching well. He didn’t have his good stuff.”

SS Freddy Galvis went 3-for-5 Monday against the Mets to extend his hitting streak to five games. Galvis, 8-for-19 in that stretch, has established himself as an everyday player this season, fielding the position consistently well (which was expected) and hitting better than his track record to date might have indicated. His average stands at .274.

RHP Justin De Fratus allowed five runs on seven hits in two innings Monday against the Mets, and New York scored 11 of its season-high 16 runs against the Philadelphia bullpen. “We had them by the throat and we just couldn’t keep the ball in the yard,” said De Fratus, who saw his ERA, already a career worst, climb to 5.93. “It’s definitely frustrating.”

3B Maikel Franco has been on the disabled list since Aug. 12 with a fractured left wrist, but interim manager Pete Mackanin is optimistic Franco will return before the end of the season, contrary to what was first believed. “I‘m sure that the medical people are not going to allow us to use him unless they feel he’s 100 percent,” Mackanin said. “If he’s 100 percent, I’d like his bat back in the lineup.”

1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-5 and hit his 20th homer of the season Monday night, a three-run shot in the first inning off Mets RHP Jacob deGrom. It is the ninth time in 12 seasons Howard has hit 20 or more. Only Mike Schmidt has more 20-homer seasons in club history (14).

RHP Jerome Williams, Tuesday’s starter against the Mets, absorbed a 9-7 loss to Miami his last time out, going 1 2/3 innings and allowing eight runs on eight hits while striking out one and walking four. He is 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season, 1-2 with a 4.26 ERA in six career outings against New York.