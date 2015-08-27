Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Wednesday’s starter against the Mets, pitched six scoreless innings to earn a victory in his major league debut last week against Miami. He came to the Phillies from the Texas Rangers in the Cole Hamels trade on July 31.

3B Andres Blanco went 2-for-4 against the Mets on Tuesday night to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Blanco, who became a regular after an injury to Maikel Franco, has posted a 1.025 OPS in 50 games since May 27, fifth among all major league players with at least 100 plate appearances in that span.

1B Ryan Howard homered against the Mets for the second straight night Tuesday, the sixth time he has gone deep in consecutive games this season. He victimized Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday, hitting a 2-0 fastball from the rookie into the seats in center field. “I should have gotten ahead of Howard,” Syndergaard said. “I fell behind him 2-0 and threw him a fastball on the outside corner. He put a good swing on it and put it over the wall. That’s what he’s making millions of dollars to do.”

RHP Jerome Williams absorbed a 6-5 loss to the Mets on Tuesday night, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking two. Williams, coming off a loss in Miami in which he lasted just 1 2/3 innings, carried a 4-3 lead into the sixth inning but allowed two of the first three hitters he faced to reach, ending his night. RHP Jeanmar Gomez allowed both runners to score, and he gave up a run of his own as well. The Phillies never led again. Williams also surrendered a two-run homer to CF Yoenis Cespedes in the first and an RBI double to RHP Noah Syndergaard in the second. “After the home run, I did what I wanted to do,” Williams said. “Some balls found holes, some I got outs.”