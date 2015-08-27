Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Wednesday’s starter, made his first start at Citizens Bank Park in just his second big-league outing, going six innings and allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out six for the loss in the Phillies’ 9-4 defeat to the Mets. After allowing three runs in the first inning, he settled down to retire 16 straight. “He did an outstanding job after that first inning,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “I‘m happy that he came out of it. That’s more important than anything else. The fact that as poorly as he located his pitches in the first inning, he just turned it right around and located extremely well the rest of the way.”

2B Darnell Sweeney made his first major league start and led off in the Phillies’ 9-4 loss to the Mets on Wednesday. He went 1-for-4 with a walk. Sweeney was acquired by the Phillies in the trade that sent 2B Chase Utley to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) has “a real good chance” of returning this season, according to Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin on Wednesday. Franco went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. His splint is scheduled to be removed around Sept. 6. Franco has been cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat.

RHP Aaron Harang is scheduled to start Thursday night against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Last time out, Harang threw his first quality start since May 30. Prior to his seven innings of two-run ball on Aug. 22 against the Marlins, Harang was 1-9 with an 8.40 ERA in his previous 10 starts.