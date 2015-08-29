Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo left Thursday night’s game against the Mets in the 11th inning when he strained his left groin while delivering a pitch to just the second batter he faced. In 40 appearances for the Phillies this season, the rookie is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA.

LHP Elvis Araujo was placed on the disabled list with a left groin strain. The Phillies then recalled RHP Nefi Ogando from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

RHP Alec Asher, acquired from Texas in the Cole Hamels trade on July 31, will be called up by the Phillies from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday’s game against San Diego. A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced.

RHP Ken Giles pitched a career-high 2 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday in the Phillies’ 13-inning loss to the Mets, allowing one hit while striking out two. Giles emerged as the Phillies’ closer after the trade of Jonathan Papelbon to Washington, and he continues to complement a fastball clocked above 90 mph with a sharp-breaking slider. He has 10 saves as well as 73 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings.

RHP Aaron Nola, Friday’s starter against the Padres, enjoyed the best outing of his rookie season the last time out, going eight shutout innings to beat the Marlins. Nola allowed three hits while striking out six and walking two. He has never faced San Diego.

LF Aaron Altherr went 2-for-6 Thursday against the Mets, and beforehand Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said he would try to give the rookie more playing time in the coming weeks, the better to evaluate him. “He had a heck of a good year in the minor leagues,” Mackanin said, “and we like what we see.”

RHP Aaron Harang, unable to protect a 5-0 lead, settled for a no-decision Thursday against the Mets, going six innings and allowing five runs and nine hits. He didn’t strike out a batter for the first time since Aug. 7, 2013, and he gave up three home runs. More galling to him, however, was his inability to get a bunt down in the fourth inning of a 5-5 game, after Freddy Galvis drew a leadoff walk. The Mets turned a double play, something that loomed large when Cesar Hernandez followed with a single. “If I‘m able to get that bunt down a little softer and instead of them rolling a double play on me, get Freddy to second,” Harang said, “the next guy gets a base hit and it’s 6-5. ... That’s the most frustrating part, the small things. If you look back, it’s a difference in the outcome of a game.”

RHP Jerome Williams, a starter all season, will pitch out of the bullpen for the time being, though interim manager Pete Mackanin said it is possible Williams will return to the rotation when the rosters expand Tuesday. Mackanin also said that the Phillies continue to mull going to a six-man rotation the final month of the season to limit the number of innings worked by their young pitchers.

RF Jeff Francoeur went 2-for-5 Thursday against the Mets and is hitting .347 over his last 26 games. A popular player wherever he has gone in his career, he has also emerged as a team spokesman. Earlier in the series against the Mets, he called New York reliever Hansel Robles an expletive for attempting to quick-pitch the Phillies’ Darin Ruf, and after Thursday’s game, he groused about all the Mets fans who invaded Citizens Bank Park. Francoeur was also victimized by a spectacular defensive play in the 10th inning, when Mets RHP Carlos Torres inadvertently kicked his comebacker to 1B Daniel Murphy, who fed Torres for the putout at first. “I went and looked at it (on video),” Francoeur said. “That’s baseball. Hats off.”