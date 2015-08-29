Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo was placed on the disabled list with a left groin strain. The Phillies then recalled RHP Nefi Ogando from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

LHP Elvis Araujo was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained left groin. Araujo, 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 40 games out of the bullpen this season, suffered the injury while delivering a pitch in the 11th inning of Thursday’s loss to the Mets.

LHP Adam Morgan, Saturday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision his last time out, lasting just 3 2/3 innings in a 16-7 loss to the Mets. He allowed five runs on seven hits in that game, while striking out three. He did not walk a batter. The rookie lefty won his only previous start against the Padres, going six innings on Aug. 8 and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking one.

RHP Nefi Ogando was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday. Ogando began this season at Double-A Reading and went 2-3 with a 2.86 ERA in 24 games, then went 2-2 with a 3.33 ERA in 18 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

RHP Alec Asher, acquired from Texas in the Cole Hamels trade on July 31, will be called up by the Phillies from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday’s game against San Diego. A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced.

C Cameron Rupp hit a three-run homer in Friday’s 7-1 victory over San Diego. It was his seventh of the season, and it came in Rupp’s 55th start, as he continues to split time with veteran Carlos Ruiz. “You can’t go up there, looking to hit home runs,” Rupp said. “They just happen. I was told one time pitchers throw the home runs; hitters don’t hit them. You go up there and you look for a pitch you can drive, and when you get the good part of the bat on the ball, good things happen.”

RHP Aaron Nola, who in his previous start allowed three hits over eight shutout innings to beat Miami, went seven on Friday in a victory over San Diego, running his personal winning streak to five. He surrendered one run -- on a solo homer by Justin Upton in the fourth -- and two hits while striking out six and walking two. “I’ll take five pitchers just like him -- five starters,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He knows what he’s doing.” As has been the case in the past, Mackanin praised Nola for his mound presence and command, and said his breaking ball, already good when he was summoned from the minors on July 21, has improved. “It’s definitely good that they have confidence in me,” Nola said. “I feel more comfortable now. I know I can pitch here.” Nola, whose winning streak is the longest by a Phillies rookie starter since Vance Worley won nine straight in 2011, was yanked for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning despite only throwing 86 pitches, as the Phillies do not want to overwork him. “He’s a young guy, first year in the major leagues,” Mackanin said. “His last two outings he could have gone farther, but we don’t want anything to happen (health-wise). We just want to make sure that he comes out on a positive note. We have to do that this year.”

RHP Jerome Williams, a starter all season, will pitch out of the bullpen for the time being, though interim manager Pete Mackanin said it is possible Williams will return to the rotation when the rosters expand Tuesday. Mackanin also said that the Phillies continue to mull going to a six-man rotation the final month of the season to limit the number of innings worked by their young pitchers.