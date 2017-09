RHP Adam Morgan threw six solid innings and picked up his first career RBI as the Phillies defeated the Padres. After the worst of his dozen career outings when he gave up seven hits and five runs without making it out of the fourth inning in a loss to the New York Mets on Monday,

RHP Alec Asher is scheduled to make his MLB debut Sunday. He is one of four rookie starters the Phillies have used in the rotation this year.