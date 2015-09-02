Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo (strained left groin) isn’t expected to pitch again this season. Assistant general manager Scott Proferock said Monday that the Phillies don’t want to push it with Araujo, who was injured while pitching last Thursday and was placed on the disabled list on Friday. Araujo is 2-1 with a 3.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings over 40 games this season.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff authored his third quality start in as many big league appearances Monday, when he took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings as the Phillies fell to the Mets, 3-1. The innings pitched and hits allowed were each career bests for Eickhoff, who is 1-2 with a 2.84 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 21. Eickhoff was acquired by the Phillies in the deal that sent LHP Cole Hamels to the Texas Rangers on July 30.

3B Maikel Franco (broken left wrist) is scheduled to take batting practice Wednesday. Franco was injured Aug. 11, when he was hit in the left wrist by a pitch. IT was initially believed he hadn’t suffered a break, but further X-rays revealed a non-displaced fracture and he was placed on the disabled list Aug. 18. Manager Pete Mackanin said Aug. 26 there was a good chance Franco could return this season. Franco is hitting .277 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games.

RHP Aaron Harang will look to bounce back from a winless August when he takes the mound on Tuesday night for the Phillies in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Harang didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out none over six innings in the Phillies’ 9-5, 13-inning loss to the Mets at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies staked Harang to a 5-0 lead in the third inning Thursday but he allowed the Mets to score five runs over the next two innings. He finished August 0-3 with an 8.04 ERA as his overall ERA rose from 3.97 to 4.97, which is the third-highest mark among National League qualifiers. Harang is 6-7 with a 4.18 ERA in 18 career starts against the Mets.

RHP Chad Billingsley (right flexor strain) is done for the season. Assistant general manager Scott Proferock said Monday that Billingsley won’t need surgery but that there’s not enough time left in the season for him to return to the majors. Billingsley, who signed a one-year deal with the Phillies in January, went 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA in seven starts. He opened the season on the disabled list while recovering from June 2014 surgery to repair a torn right flexor muscle. He was activated May 5 but went on the disabled list 12 days later due to a strained right shoulder. He was placed on the disabled list again with the right flexor strain on July 20 (retroactive to July 19). Billingsley has made just nine major league starts since 2013 due to arm woes, including Tommy John surgery in May 2013.