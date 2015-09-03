Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Dalier Hinojosa was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Tuesday, when rosters expanded from 25 to 40, Hinojosa will likely be used in middle relief down the stretch by the Phillies. This is his second tour of duty this season with the Phillies, for whom Hinojosa tossed five scoreless innings over three appearances between July 31 and Aug. 6. He was claimed off waivers by the Phillies from the Red Sox on July 15. Hinojosa made his major league debut for the Red Sox on May 3, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings. In 29 appearances at Triple-A this season between Lehigh Valley and the Red Sox’s affiliate in Pawtucket, Hinojosa went 4-1 with a 3.76 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 55 innings.

RHP Colton Murray had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Tuesday, when rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Murray will likely be used in middle relief down the stretch by the Phillies. It is the first promotion to the majors for Murray, who recorded a 2.67 ERA while striking out 77 batters over 77 2/3 innings in 52 games this season between Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading. Murray, whom the Phillies selected in the 13th round of the 2011 draft out of the University of Kansas, is 18-23 with a 3.30 ERA, 30 saves and 314 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in five professional seasons.

3B Maikel Franco (broken left wrist) felt pain while taking 20 dry swings in the batting cage. He may be done for the season.

RHP Aaron Nola will look to win his sixth straight decision when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Nola earned the victory in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings as the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 7-1. He has allowed just one run over 15 innings in his last two starts, both of which Nola has won, to lower his ERA from 4.41 to 3.26. Nola has not lost since his major league debut on July 21. He has never faced the Mets.

RHP Chad Billingsley (right flexor strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. The transaction made room on the 40-man roster for the players the Phillies recalled as major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Billingsley was declared out for the season Monday by assistant general manager Scott Proferock. He has been on the disabled list since July 20 (retroactive to July 19). It is the third disabled list stint of the season for Billingsley, who began the year on the shelf while recovering from June 2014 surgery to repair a torn right flexor muscle and went back on the disabled list May 12 due to a strained right shoulder. He has made just nine starts since 2013 due to arm woes, including Tommy John surgery in May 2013. Billingsley went 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA with the Phillies, who signed him to a one-year deal in January.

RHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. The transaction made room on the 40-man roster for the players the Phillies recalled as major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40 and all but ensures Harrison won’t throw a pitch this season for the Phillies. He was placed on the disabled list July 31 (retroactive to July 28), the day after he was acquired from the Texas Rangers in the blockbuster trade that sent LHP Cole Hamels to Texas. While with the Rangers, Harrison went 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts. He has made just nine starts since 2013 due to back woes that resulted in spinal fusion surgery in June 2014.

C Erik Kratz had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Tuesday, when rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Kratz will be used as the third catcher down the stretch by the Phillies, who signed him as a minor league free agent on July 15. He hit .312 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 26 games with Lehigh Valley. Kratz has spent time with four different organizations this season -- the Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals -- and was hitless in four at-bats for the Royals, with whom he began the season as the backup catcher to C Salvador Perez. This is Kratz’s second tour of duty with the Phillies. He hit .230 with 18 homers and 52 RBIs in 120 games between 2011 and 2013.