Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan will look to win his third straight decision when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Morgan earned the victory last Saturday, when he allowed two unearned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three as the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3. It was the fourth straight walk-free start for Morgan, who hasn’t issued a free pass in his last 25 1/3 innings. The quality start was the fourth in five starts for Morgan and his seventh in 12 big league starts. He has never faced the Red Sox. Morgan is 2-0 with a 3.63 ERA in three interleague starts.

RHP Colton Murray made his major league debut Wednesday, when he gave up one run in one inning in the Phillies’ 9-4 loss to the Mets. Murray retired RF Curtis Granderson on a fly out and surrendered a home run to LF Yoenis Cespedes before striking out 1B Michael Cuddyer and 3B David Wright. Murray had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday after going 8-3 with a 2.67 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 77 2/3 innings in 52 games between Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading. He was selected by the Phillies in the 13th round of the 2011 draft out of the University of Kansas.

3B Maikel Franco (broken left wrist) felt pain in the wrist while taking 20 dry swings Wednesday and will be shut down again. The Phillies hoped Franco, who was injured when he was hit by a pitch on Aug. 11, could return this season, but manager Pete Mackanin acknowledged Wednesday that time could be running out. With minor league seasons winding down, Wednesday’s setback ensures Franco will not be able to make a rehab appearance with a Phillies affiliate. Franco is hitting .277 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games.

RF Domonic Brown (possible concussion) left after the third inning Wednesday of the Phillies’ 9-4 loss to the Mets. Brown hit his head in the second inning, when he fell over the waist-high wall along foul territory in right field after failing to catch a sinking liner by Mets SS Ruben Tejada. Brown initially remained in the game before being replaced by OF Cody Asche as the Phillies took the field for the bottom of the fourth inning. Manager Pete Mackanin said after the game that he kept Brown in the game because Brown told trainers he hit his knee. Mackanin said Brown “didn’t score exceptionally well” on concussion tests and a team spokesman said Brown would undergo further testing during the Phillies’ off-day on Thursday. Brown is batting .228 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 63 games.