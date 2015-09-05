Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo (groin) was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for OF Brian Bogusevic on the 40-man roster.

LHP Adam Morgan gave up hits to the first three batters he faced on Friday night, but escaped the first inning with just one run and cruised until the fifth, when he gave up a pair. He wound up working 6 1/3 innings and getting charged with six runs as his record evened at 5-5. Interim manager Pete Mackanin sent Morgan out to start the seventh and he got the first out before leaving a fastball “over the middle of the plate” that was hit for a home run by Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Odubel Herrera had three hits, including a two-run homer in the ninth inning. He is batting .351 since the All-Star break and Friday marked his 11th three-plus hit game of the season. His batting average climbed to .298. “I love the guy,” said Mackanin. “He can hit -- every time the ball’s hit in the air he wants to catch it. That’s the kind of guy you want in center field.”

RHP Alec Asher makes his second major league start in the middle game of a three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston on Saturday. Ascher allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, suffering the loss against the San Diego Padres last week. His last two minor league starts were against Boston’s Pawtucket Triple-A team, his last start seven scoreless innings at Pawtucket Aug. 22.

SS Freddy Galvis started the two-out ninth-inning rally with a single. But earlier in the game, with runners on first and second, nobody out and his team down a run, Galvis failed to get a bunt down, popping an 0-2 pitch in the air that was caught in foul territory. ”His job is to get the bunt down,“ said Mackanin. ”That’s what he’s got to do and he’s got to do it -- that’s why I had him bunting 0-2.

RF Aaron Altherr reached base a career-high four times with three hits and a hit by pitch. Starting with his first major league hit on Aug. 19, he has hit safely in nine of 13 games and is batting .271.

RF Domonic Brown suffered a concussion tumbling over a wall at Citi Field in New York Sept. 2. He is going through the MLB protocol on this, his second concussion in the last three seasons, and could be out for the year.