Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Alec Asher wilted three-plus innings into his second career start, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and two walks in a 3 2/3-inning defeat Saturday. Asher (0-2) was making his first road start -- at Fenway Park, of all places - after giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut Aug. 30 at Citizens Bank Park. “Maybe I was a little bit [too amped up],” Asher said. “This is a neat park. and still only being my second start, there were maybe still a little emotions.” Asher also committed two balks, becoming the first Phillies pitcher to do so since Cole Hamels on April 20, 2012. “That’s an indication that he’s probably over-focused,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “Let’s face it: Fenway Park is a special place. To make your second Major League start here, there’s got to be something to that.”

RHP Ken Giles entered in a mop-up role with one out in the eighth inning of Saturday’s blowout loss after nearly a week off and made quick work of the two batters he faced. “Giles hadn’t pitched in six days, and I wanted to get him in the game,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. “That’s the best thing that worked out for us, he only threw (seven) pitches and he got some work on the mound.” Giles is 5-2 with a 1.52 ERA over 59 1/3 innings in 59 games.

RHP Jerome Williams got the call to clean up starter Alex Asher’s mess Saturday, but promptly gave up the 496th career home run to Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz in an eventual blowout loss. Williams settled down and gave the Phillies 3 1/3 quality innings, giving up just the one run on four hits and zero walks. “That’s why I brought him in. I felt he was going to throw us strikes and not be ball two, ball three, all over the place,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. “Even the pitch that Ortiz hit off him, I thought it was a pretty good pitch up and in. But Ortiz is a freak. This guy, he can hit. And I mean that in a good way.”

C Carlos Ruiz provided the only offensive highlight of the night for the Phillies in Saturday’s blowout loss, driving in two runs with his two-out single off Red Sox left-hander Wade Miley in the fifth inning. Ruiz, who is batting .340 (17-for-40 against southpaws this season) now has 389 career RBIs - all with Philadelphia - and ranks 44th in franchise history in the category. Ruiz is an RBI shy of tying former Phillies Shane Victorino and John Kruk.