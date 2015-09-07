Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk Sunday. A Rule 5 pick from the Texas Rangers last year, he is 13-for-25 over his last six games, batting .520 in that stretch to raise his overall average to .302. Since the All-Star break, he is batting .355 (55-for-155).

SS Freddy Galvis has scored six runs in his last five games. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 road games, going 11-for-36 (.306). On Sunday at Boston, he went 2-for-4 with two runs.

2B Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-5 on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to seven games over which he is batting .345 (10-for-29). That is tied for the second-longest streak of his career, behind only a 12-game stretch from June 26-July 7.

3B Cody Asche was back in the starting lineup Sunday to face Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez after getting Saturday off against LHP Wade Miley. Asche entered Sunday’s game hitting .237/.297/.288 against left-handed pitchers. He went 0-for-3 against Rodriguez, 0-for-4 overall in the game.

1B Darin Ruf went 2-for-4 on Sunday at Boston. Of his 11 multi-hit games this season, seven have come on the road. The right-handed hitter improved to .369 (31-for-84) against left-handed pitchers this season.

C Cameron Rupp missed his second consecutive game Sunday because of a sore right forearm that resulted from getting hit by a pitch Friday. He is not expected to miss more time.

3B Maikel Franco will have his fractured left wrist examined Tuesday. There is a chance he won’t play again this season.