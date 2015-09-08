Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

2B Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-4 Monday against Atlanta. He has hit safely in eight consecutive games, batting at a .364 clip in that stretch. Hernandez has made 70 starts at second base, and while it is unclear as to whether he is the long-term successor to Chase Utley, there is no other obvious option on the major league roster at present.

3B Cody Asche, 1-for-4 Monday night against Atlanta, is back at his natural position after starting 61 games in left field. “We want to get Asche as many at-bats as possible,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “It’s the easiest way to do it, and to keep (newly acquired Darnell) Sweeney out there (in left field), get a look (at him). It just gives us an opportunity to see these guys and get them as many at-bats as we can, so we can get a better feel for them -- even including Asche.”

C Cameron Rupp, out the previous two days due to a sore right forearm, He was back in the lineup Monday. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

RHP Aaron Nola, who faces the Braves on Tuesday, had the shortest outing of his nine-start major league career the last time out, lasting just four innings in a 9-4 loss to the Mets. Nola allowed six runs on nine hits while striking out four. He did not walk a batter. He beat the Braves in his only previous start against them, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk in that one, either.

RF Aaron Altherr, one of the young outfielders the Phillies want to evaluate this month, went 1-for-2 with a triple and a sacrifice fly Monday against Atlanta. He also made a fine leaping catch on a line drive off the bat of the Braves’ Michael Bourn in the eighth, then doubled Andrelton Simmons off first base.

RHP Aaron Harang lost for the 12th time in his past 13 decisions Monday night, going five innings against Atlanta and allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking three. He surrendered a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman in the first and a two-run double to Hector Olivera in the fourth, the latter after intentionally walking Nick Markakis with two outs. “I felt like that was the only real mistake I made,” Harang said of the 1-1 fastball to Olivera.

OF Domonic Brown, who sustained a concussion when he flipped over a retaining wall in Citi Field last Wednesday, was still feeling the effects Monday. “I’d be surprised if he even came back the rest of the year,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said.