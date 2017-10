3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) was evaluated by a hand specialist Tuesday and underwent tests. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said pregame if Franco passes those tests, he would begin taking swings. Franco went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

RHP David Buchanan was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to Philadelphia. Buchanan will start Wednesday’s series finale against the Braves as the Phillies begin their six-man rotation.