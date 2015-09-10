Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) was evaluated Tuesday, and he will go down to Clearwater, Fla., in a few days to rehab. He went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

RHP Nefi Ogando was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the Phillies as a September call-up. Ogando was called up to the Phillies on Aug. 28 but never threw a pitch before he was sent back to Lehigh Valley the next day. The 26-year-old reliever had a 2.86 ERA in 28 1/3 innings in Triple-A. He will be used in all situations, as Philadelphia’s bullpen has been overworked the entire season.

3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) was evaluated by a hand specialist Tuesday and underwent tests. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said if Franco passes those tests, he would begin taking swings. If all goes well, the Phillies hope Franco eventually can take batting practice, play rehab games in Clearwater, Fla., and join the club for the final week of the season. “If he feels he can’t swing the bat 100 percent, then we’re not going to let him play,” Mackanin said.

3B Maikel Franco, on the disabled list since Aug. 12 with a fractured left wrist, took 20 swings before the game and told reporters he is pain-free. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said the next step is for Franco to take batting practice. If all goes well, he would then go to Clearwater, Fla., and play in some simulated games. “If he plays two or three games and he feels good,” Mackanin said, “and we get good reports, and he’s anxious to get back, we’d like to have him back ASAP.”

RHP David Buchanan is scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. On Tuesday, he was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the Phillies as a September call-up. His start marks the beginning of the Phillies’ six-man rotation in September. The 26-year-old went 2-7 with a 9.00 ERA in 10 starts for Philadelphia earlier this season. However, since his most recent demotion, Buchanan posted a 2.31 ERA in four starts at Lehigh Valley. “He’s been pitching relatively well in Triple-A, so we’ll get another look at him,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said.

RHP Aaron Nola, Tuesday’s starter, threw seven shutout innings while striking out a career-high seven to lead the Phillies to a 5-0 win over the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Nola, drafted in 2014, is 6-2 with a 3.56 ERA in his first 10 major league starts as a 22-year-old rookie. “Nola was outstanding,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He stepped up to the plate and really hit it out of the park. ... He’s a special guy.”

LHP Ken Roberts was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the Phillies as a September call-up. On Aug. 30, the reliever was claimed by the Phillies off waivers from the Rockies and optioned to Lehigh Valley. He will be important to the team’s bullpen, as he becomes just the second left-handed reliever, joining Adam Loewen. Roberts threw three scoreless innings with Lehigh Valley before joining the Phillies. The 27-year-old made his major league debut for the Rockies this season and went 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA.

OF Domonic Brown (concussion) was evaluated Tuesday, and he will go to Clearwater, Fla., in a few days to rehab. He left the Sept. 2 game after flipping over an outfield wall along the right field line and hasn’t played since. On Sept. 4, the Phillies confirmed he sustained a concussion. Whether or not he will return this season is unknown.