Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan, Thursday’s starter, dropped his last start, going 6 1/3 innings against Boston and allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking two. He has never faced the Cubs.

CF Odubel Herrera, whose .300 average is second among all major league rookies, went 0-for-3 with a walk Wednesday night. Interim manager Pete Mackanin believes Herrera is a longshot for Rookie of the Year, but is nonetheless pleased by his progress. “Every time I look at him I smile,” Mackanin said. “He just loves to play, and it shows. He competes at the plate. He works his rear end off in the outfield. He’s a pleasure to be around. He makes the game a lot of fun, plus, the most important thing, he’s a good hitter.”

RHP David Buchanan took the loss Wednesday against the Braves, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing four runs on 10 hits. He didn’t have a single strikeout, and he walked three and hit a batter. With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth he allowed a leadoff homer to Christian Bethancourt and a two-run single to Freddie Freeman. “I had some balls elevated,” Buchanan said. “I tried to minimize the damage, but I started walking guys and things escalated.”

RF Aaron Altherr went hitless in four at-bats in Wednesday’s loss to the Braves, but has nonetheless made an impression since his call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 18. “He’s showing well,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s athletic. He can run. He’s an outstanding defensive player, from what I see. He’s got some pop in his bat. ... I think he’s got a real good chance to be a good player at this level, but the verdict is still out. You’ve got to put up numbers.”

1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 Wednesday against Atlanta and is hitless in his last 29 at-bats. “We might have to give him a day off,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “but he’s going to play. He hit some balls good tonight.” Howard grounded out hard to second in the fourth inning, and was robbed of a hit when Atlanta right fielder Nick Markakis made a diving catch of his liner in the seventh.