LHP Adam Morgan, the starter in Game One on Friday against the Cubs, allowed six runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings against Boston in his last start, and has alternated wins and losses in his last eight outings. He has never faced the Cubs.

RHP Alec Asher, the starter in Game Two on Friday against the Cubs, has allowed 11 runs on 16 hits in his first two major league starts, against San Diego and Boston. Asher, acquired earlier this summer in the Cole Hamels trade, has never faced the Cubs.