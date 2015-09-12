Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings in losing Game One of Friday’s double-header to the Cubs. Morgan, who struck out five and walked one, carried a 1-0 lead into the fifth but gave up consecutive two-out RBI doubles to Austin Jackson and Kris Bryant. He departed after surrendering singles to Starlin Castro and Javier Baez to start the sixth. Both runners later scored on Addison Russell’s double off reliever Hector Neris. “I got some balls over the plate,” Morgan said, “and they’re a good-hitting team. They were working the count well. For the most part I thought I did all right, up until the sixth.”

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Saturday’s starter, has dropped three straight starts since beating Miami in his major league debut, on Aug. 21. Last time out he allowed six runs on eight hits in four innings while absorbing a 6-2 loss to Boston. He has never faced the Cubs.

CF Odubel Herrera went 1-for-3 with a double in the nightcap of Friday’s double-header against the Cubs. His 27 doubles lead all major league rookies, and he continues to make his case for being a keeper as the Phillies’ rebuild goes forward.

RHP Alec Asher lasted five innings and allowed six runs on seven hits in losing the nightcap of Friday’s double-header to the Cubs. Asher, one of six players acquired from Texas in the Cole Hamels trade in July, surrendered two homers to Kyle Schwarber and another to Kris Bryant. In three major league starts to date, Asher has been touched for 17 runs and 23 hits in 14 1/3 innings.

1B Ryan Howard ended a career-long 0-for-35 slump with a double in the seventh inning of the second game of Friday’s double-header against the Cubs. It was also the longest slump by a Phillie since Raul Ibanez went hitless in 35 at-bats in 2011. “That was nice to see,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said of Howard’s hit. “It happens to the best of them. We’re just hoping he’s going to get hot again.”