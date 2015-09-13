Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff notched eight strikeouts Saturday, the most of his brief major league career. In just his fifth start, the 25-year-old limited the Cubs to one run and three hits in seven innings. Eickhoff’s previous best strikeout total came Aug. 26 when he had six against the Mets.

INF Cesar Hernandez picked up three RBIs with one swing of the bat Saturday night with a bases-loaded double. The three RBIs are a career high for Hernandez, who never drove in more than two in a game.

INF/OF Cody Asche hit his second career walk-off home run Saturday night against the Cubs. The other one happened exactly a year ago when he hit a two-run homer against the Marlins in the 10th inning on Sept. 12, 2014. Asche’s last home run came Aug. 20, also as a pinch hitter.

RHP Aaron Harang’s ERA has risen by more than one run in his last seven starts. He has an 8.12 ERA in those starts and opponents are hitting .316 against him with a .973 OPS. Since the end of July, Harang’s ERA has climbed from 3.97 to 5.02.

1B Ryan Howard hit a pinch-RBI double in the seventh inning on Saturday against the Cubs. It was the 643rd extra-base hit of his career, which moves him into a tie with Hall of Famer Chuck Klein for fourth in Phillies history. Of the extra-base hits for Howard, 355 have been home runs, 267 are doubles and 21 are triples.